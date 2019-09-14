Cypress Asset Management Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Lifted by $654,978; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined While Private Bank & Trust Co Increased by $1.28 Million Its Holding

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 674 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 5,217 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.88M, up from 4,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – National Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Pauses Huge Development Plans in Seattle Over Tax Plan; 24/04/2018 – Pom Klementieff Receives An lMDb STARmeter Award on the Set of “The lMDb Show”; 25/04/2018 – Exclusive: Private Equity Firms Targeting Amazon Sellers; 16/05/2018 – Fortune: Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition Review: Fun for the Whole Family; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces Micro Excelerite® Capsules now on Amazon.com; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Trades Above Record as Prime, Cloud Lift Profit: TOPLive; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India gets 26 bln rupees infusion for marketplace – Economic Times; 27/04/2018 – NUTANIX’S AMAZON CLOUD KILLER DELAYED BY ENGINEERING SNAGS; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS SEALS FIRST-LOOK DEAL WITH KENNETH LONERGAN

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 346 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,104 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.77M, up from 3,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 14/03/2018 – Ayla Networks COO to Speak at IoT Asia on Business Models and Ecosystems; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again. And while Amazon will bundle the games behind its Prime subscription paywall (new price: $119 a year), it will also offer them for free on Twitch; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AD AND OTHER REVENUE INCREASE INCLUDES $560 MLN RISE DUE TO ACCOUNTING CHANGE – OFFICIAL; 23/05/2018 – The homebuilder’s new homes are WiFi certified, making them perfect showrooms for Amazon’s smart home devices; 03/05/2018 – MYSTIC BOWIE’S TALKING DREADS’ “Once In A Lifetime” Single To Be Released Tomorrow Via iTunes, Amazon And All Digital Retailers; 12/04/2018 – AMZN: Trump has set up a task force to look at, among other things, the Postal Services pricing on packages – i.e. Amazon; 01/05/2018 – Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”; 28/03/2018 – Dealbook: Trump Wipes $50 Billion Off Amazon’s Market Value: DealBook Briefing; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq" on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Why Is Amazon (AMZN) Down 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq" published on August 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq" on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Amazon bull sees international Prime potential – Seeking Alpha" published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, OLLI – Nasdaq" with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 3,746 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 0.37% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,689 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt owns 121 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Doliver LP reported 1,046 shares. Sfmg Ltd Llc owns 1,649 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Company holds 75,989 shares or 2.17% of its portfolio. Sequoia Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4,420 shares. Capstone Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 26,606 shares. Howard Hughes Medical Institute has invested 2.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 323 are owned by Academy Cap Mgmt Tx. Cambridge Trust owns 2.73% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 24,814 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Com reported 1,579 shares. Scott Selber Inc holds 5,621 shares or 5.35% of its portfolio. Lbmc Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 222 shares.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $292.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEO) by 19,350 shares to 7,190 shares, valued at $403,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,202 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $714.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VTI) by 5,640 shares to 14,997 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,602 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).