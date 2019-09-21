Cypress Asset Management Raised Its Stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by $640,926; Bp Plc Stake in Motorola Solutions (MSI) Has Increased by $2.32 Million

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 29.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 5,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 24,285 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86M, up from 18,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.82% or $7.07 during the last trading session, reaching $96.55. About 11.13 million shares traded or 256.92% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog

Bp Plc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The hedge fund held 81,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.50 million, up from 67,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $166.21. About 1.31M shares traded or 29.80% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SALES OF $1.5 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 15/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – USPTO Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Third Petition of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera to lnitiate lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patent; 03/05/2018 – MSI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.34 TO $1.39, EST. $1.36; 28/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Avigilon; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA PACT EXTENDED; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – WILL EXPAND AND UPGRADE RADIO NETWORK SERVING VICTORIA POLICE, AMBULANCE VICTORIA AND METROPOLITAN FIRE BRIGADE; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON SATISFIES REGULATORY APPROVAL CONDITION IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 30/04/2018 – Aiqudo Announces Global Voice Assistant Agreement with Motorola

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $292.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 21,520 shares to 86,478 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEO) by 19,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,190 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives holds 1,299 shares. Group One Trading LP has 10,167 shares. Conning stated it has 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Pdt Partners Ltd holds 0.55% or 79,600 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont has 0% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Tarbox Family Office has 0.01% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Mariner Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Fil Limited reported 196 shares. Barclays Public Limited has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 29,995 shares. Amer Century Companies Incorporated holds 1.59M shares. First Republic Investment Inc, a California-based fund reported 12,369 shares. Alkeon Capital Mgmt Lc invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). The Ohio-based Bartlett Lc has invested 0.03% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 48,969 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Mutual Insurance reported 5,808 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Css Ltd Co Il invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 176,449 shares. Chevy Chase Hldg Inc owns 138,812 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Schroder Invest Management Group Inc reported 76,495 shares stake. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa holds 0.19% or 1,823 shares. Barometer Cap Mngmt has 28,600 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Of America invested in 472 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 100 shares. Veritable LP has 0.02% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 6,320 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited invested in 0.01% or 1,755 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.04% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 1,901 shares. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP owns 42,600 shares.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco H Spon Prf (NYSE:ITUB) by 270,239 shares to 803,810 shares, valued at $7.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,000 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.01 billion activity. The insider Silver Lake (Offshore) AIV GP IV – Ltd. sold 5.47 million shares worth $961.58M.

