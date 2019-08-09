Cypress Asset Management Raised Amgen (AMGN) Stake By $2.08 Million; Ak Steel Holding (AKS) Sentiment Is 0.99

Ak Steel Holding Corp (AKS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.11, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 82 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 83 reduced and sold positions in Ak Steel Holding Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 190.14 million shares, down from 193.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ak Steel Holding Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 31 Reduced: 52 Increased: 52 New Position: 30.

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 916.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Asset Management Inc acquired 11,001 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Cypress Asset Management Inc holds 12,201 shares with $2.32M value, up from 1,200 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $111.77B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $184.3. About 323,320 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – Prolia (denosumab; Amgen/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TO BUILD NEXT-GENERATION BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT ADJACENT TO WEST GREENWICH, Rl PLANT-GOV. GINA RAIMONDO; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels and tubular products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $780.78 million. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; specialty stainless and electrical steels in sheet and strip forms; and carbon and stainless steel that is finished into welded steel tubing. It has a 4.89 P/E ratio. The firm also buys and sells steel and steel products, and other materials; and produces metallurgical coal from reserves in Pennsylvania.

The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $2.525. About 1.04 million shares traded. AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) has declined 47.39% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.39% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 01/05/2018 – AKS, U.S. STEEL FALL AFTER U.S. EXTENDS TEMPORARY TARIFF RELIEF; 09/05/2018 – AK Steel’s Middletown Works and Mountain State Carbon Coke Plants Recognized for Outstanding Safety Performance; 13/03/2018 – IAM Members Ratify Labor Agreement For AK Steel Middletown Works; 10/05/2018 – AK Steel Research and Innovation Team Receives Award from Auto/Steel Partnership For Contribution to Research on Innovative Lightweight Steel Solutions; 13/03/2018 – AK STEEL HOLDING CORP – CO SAID CONTRACT WAS RATIFIED IN VOTING HELD ON MARCH 12, 2018; 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL URGES OTHER INDUSTRIES TO WAKE UP TO UNFAIR TRADE RISK; 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL CEO ROGER NEWPORT SPEAKS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – AK STEEL SAYS AUTOMOTIVE MARKET REMAINS HEALTHY; 10/05/2018 – AK Steel Research and Innovation Team Receives Award from Auto/Steel Partnership For Contribution to Research on Innovative Lig; 08/03/2018 – AK Steel Applauds President Trump’s Announcement of a 25 Percent Tariff on lmported Steel Under Section 232

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 4.02% of its portfolio in AK Steel Holding Corporation for 2.00 million shares. Merriman Wealth Management Llc owns 4.01 million shares or 2.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Corecommodity Management Llc has 0.76% invested in the company for 486,108 shares. The New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.37% in the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 260,000 shares.

More notable recent AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 74% – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AK Steel Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Preview Of AK Steel’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why AK Steel Stock Popped 18% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AK Steel Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Amgen Inc has $234 highest and $20500 lowest target. $215.86’s average target is 17.12% above currents $184.3 stock price. Amgen Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 23 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. Mizuho maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 1,956 shares to 25,545 valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dowdupont Inc stake by 13,455 shares and now owns 71,064 shares. L3 Technologies Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Consolidated Ltd Co owns 2.13% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 22,434 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has 245 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa Inc reported 12,443 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. First United Bankshares Trust has 0.88% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Art Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.14% or 1.11 million shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.4% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd holds 5,450 shares. Jacobs & Company Ca owns 1.27% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 39,185 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 2.39M shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. New York-based Qs Invsts Ltd Liability has invested 0.23% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cibc Ww Mkts accumulated 0.08% or 93,386 shares. Advisory Inc invested in 0.06% or 1,648 shares. Vision Capital Mgmt holds 0.42% or 7,929 shares in its portfolio. Texas Cap State Bank Tx reported 0.51% stake.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amgen (AMGN) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 5.7% – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Amgen (AMGN) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Amgen (AMGN) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Newer Drugs Help Amgen (AMGN) Beat on Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.