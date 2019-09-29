Cypress Asset Management Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $654,978; Punch & Associates Investment Management Decreased Its Addus Homecare (ADUS) Position by $1.31 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 346 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,104 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.77 million, up from 3,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.84 million shares traded or 14.32% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 26/04/2018 – Amazon said 25 percent of third-party sales in 2017 came from global sellers; 15/05/2018 – The video-focused division of Amazon Web Services has hired two FPGA specialists and has job openings for more; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to ‘go after’ Amazon by changing its tax treatment; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 17/04/2018 – LG Smart Appliances Now Work With Both Amazon Alexa And The Google Assistant; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading in Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Scores Deals With European Carriers in Sign of Advantage; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 17,668 shares as the company's stock rose 19.06% . The hedge fund held 185,084 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.87M, down from 202,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $78.83. About 133,069 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $292.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 5,780 shares to 23,854 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,913 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.55M for 39.42 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.38% EPS growth.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 63,000 shares to 161,000 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hunt Cos Fin Tr Inc by 480,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 655,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Rignet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET).