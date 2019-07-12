Cypress Asset Management Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding By $503,740; Graphic Packaging International Has 1.27 Sentiment

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 8.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Asset Management Inc acquired 283 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Cypress Asset Management Inc holds 3,758 shares with $6.69 million value, up from 3,475 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $999.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $16.34 during the last trading session, reaching $2001.07. About 4.32M shares traded or 7.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – TRUMP ECONOMIC ADVISER LARRY KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP COMMENTS ON AMAZON.COM ARE NOT AN ATTACK ON BUSINESS; 28/03/2018 – White House says Trump not looking to go after Amazon right now; 27/04/2018 – Amazon employees went on a cross-country bus tour to learn about aging Americans; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Private equity firms targeting Amazon sellers – The Information; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raises Annual Price of Prime Service by 20%; 31/05/2018 – Amazon cuts Australia from its US site to avoid sales import tax; 25/04/2018 – Boohoo Trounces Rivals as Investments Stave Off Amazon Threat; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company

Graphic Packaging International Corp (GPK) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 113 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 89 cut down and sold equity positions in Graphic Packaging International Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 327.53 million shares, down from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Graphic Packaging International Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 66 Increased: 74 New Position: 39.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 21 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. UBS maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 1 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, February 1. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $1960 target. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2250 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. Evercore maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, March 4. Evercore has “Buy” rating and $1965 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, March 15. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, January 23, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 2,525 shares to 60,340 valued at $11.46 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) stake by 11,290 shares and now owns 15,095 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 80,089 shares or 1.7% of the stock. 7,909 were accumulated by Lowe Brockenbrough & Communication. Fayez Sarofim Com accumulated 88,842 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,526 shares or 3.68% of their US portfolio. Valinor LP has invested 5.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Com holds 0.18% or 582 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based S&Co Inc has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp has 4.57% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 232,126 shares. Clarkston Capital Partners Ltd owns 554 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman has 0.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,511 shares. Cohen & Steers Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,137 shares. Chatham Gp invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 13,024 shares. Jennison Lc holds 5.24% or 2.96 million shares in its portfolio. Hallmark Cap Inc has invested 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GPK’s profit will be $64.96 million for 16.05 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Graphic Packaging Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. The company has market cap of $4.17 billion. It operates through three divisions: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. It has a 17.63 P/E ratio. The firm offers coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc holds 5.81% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company for 1.74 million shares. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp owns 2.62 million shares or 3.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eminence Capital Lp has 3.01% invested in the company for 16.01 million shares. The Connecticut-based Sasco Capital Inc Ct has invested 2.87% in the stock. National Investment Services Inc Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 175,280 shares.