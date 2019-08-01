Cypress Asset Management Position in Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Trimmed by $303,125; Westpac Banking Has Decreased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $5.84 Billion as Market Valuation Declined

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 108,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 585,627 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.62B, down from 693,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 17.44M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 3,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 17,520 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 20,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $94.94. About 934,377 shares traded or 231.79% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 21/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST 1Q EPS $1.61, EST. $1.48; 27/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC CFR.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $116 FROM $112; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST REPORTS DIV 67C/SHR, WAS 57C/SHR, EST 59C/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Non-interest Income Was $91.4 Million; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK- HAVE REPORTED INCIDENT TO, AND ARE COOPERATING WITH, LAW-ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES AND INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING; 02/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Detected Unauthorized Access to Third-Party Lockbox Software Program

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.47 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, down 3.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CFR’s profit will be $107.15M for 13.88 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.