Cypress Asset Management Position In Amazon Com (AMZN) Was Raised; Ra Capital Management Decreased Its Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Stake as Shares Declined

Ra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ra Capital Management Llc sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 56.46% . The hedge fund held 8.66M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.49M, down from 10.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.99. About 663,705 shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOCRYST SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR MAY 9, 2018; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – IDERA BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT IDERA STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” PROPOSED MERGER AT IDERA SPECIAL MEETING; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT OPPOSES BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS’ PROPOSE; 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST & IDERA: SPECIAL MEETINGS TO BE HELD ON JULY 10; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in BioCryst; 09/05/2018 – BioCryst Short-Interest Ratio Rises 96% to 25 Days; 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement In Connection With Pending Merger With Idera Pharmaceuticals; 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Mails Letter to Stockholders Highlighting Compelling Upside Opportunity; 02/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMEND THAT ALL STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL AS WELL AS ALL OTHER IDERA PROPOSALS; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL SAYS HAS “SERIOUS CONCERNS” ABOUT BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS’ PROPOSED DEAL WITH IDERA AND ITS “DILUTIVE IMPACT” ON BIOCRYST SHAREHOLDERS

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 283 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,758 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69 million, up from 3,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/05/2018 – AMZN: Trump pushed Postmaster General to double Amazon’s rate, W; 08/05/2018 – BI UK: Disgruntled Amazon customers are complaining that their packages keep arriving late, and it could be an ominous sign for; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a version of Alexa that rewards politeness and a candy-colored Echo; 22/05/2018 – Civil rights groups criticize Amazon’s facial recognition system; 27/03/2018 – Amazon is already making moves in health care; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) This is a two-year deal, but it’s not a game-changer; 19/03/2018 – Amazon’s 2014 acquisition of Twitch Interactive puts it in a unique position to dominate the world of professional game live-streaming, according to gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins; 06/04/2018 – Trump attacked Amazon over taxes – but his own online store reportedly collects sales tax from only 2 states; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold BCRX shares while 21 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 93.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 94.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd stated it has 129,306 shares. Principal Financial Group has 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Com reported 1,207 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 234,898 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 498,415 were accumulated by Dafna Limited Liability Corp. Texas-based Moody State Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Rock Springs Mgmt Lp owns 0.22% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 700,000 shares. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 101,800 shares. Moreover, Northeast Fincl Consultants has 0.02% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Advisory Networks Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Geode Mgmt Ltd invested in 1.32M shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 10,972 shares. Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Invesco reported 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Analysts await BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, down 10.71% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% EPS growth.

