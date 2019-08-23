Cypress Asset Management Position In Amazon Com (AMZN) Was Boosted; Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Has Upped by Fundsmith Llp

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 283 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,758 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69 million, up from 3,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $36.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1769.19. About 1.99M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S ENABLES VOICE ORDERS OVER AMAZON’S ALEXA; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead – But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New; 06/03/2018 – Andy Jassy: Failure is absolutely an option at Amazon; 14/05/2018 – CITY COUNCIL’S “HOSTILE APPROACH AND RHETORIC” FORCES AMAZON TO QUESTION ITS GROWTH IN SEATTLE – STATEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders jumped on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet Monday night, echoing President Donald Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 239,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 12.14 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 billion, up from 11.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 12.06M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.