Cypress Asset Management Maintains Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); As Schwab Charles (SCHW) Stock Declined, Umb Bank N A Has Increased Holding by $612,696

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 283 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,758 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69M, up from 3,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $964.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $32.29 during the last trading session, reaching $1959.74. About 2.18 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – Google Home smart speaker launches in India, joining Amazon Echo; 21/05/2018 – Tech or Retail? Ocado’s U.S. Deal Gives It Amazon-Like Valuation; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY NET PRODUCT SALES $31,605 MLN VS $23,734 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raises Annual Prime Price to $119 From $99; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Takes Over FAANG Decoupling Throne After Trump Zeroes In; 14/05/2018 – Amazon is questioning its future in Seattle after the city voted for a new tax on big business The new “head tax” is aimed at addressing the city’s homelessness crisis; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: As Mass. woos Amazon, governor acknowledges company will have an uphill battle in health care; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (SCHW) by 47.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 14,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,140 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, up from 30,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 5.31 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 13/03/2018 – JSSI Names Jason Schwab President of Advisory Services; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS $21.3B :SCHW US; 02/04/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab April Core Net New Assets $9.9B; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Rev $2.4B; 29/05/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab End-April Total Client Assets $3.31 Tln, up 12; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Intelligent Advisory™ Named Winner of a Celent 2018 Model Wealth Manager Award

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1,956 shares to 25,545 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,489 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,835 were accumulated by Legacy Cap. Ohio-based Horan Capital Advsr Lc has invested 0.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Trust Company Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 2,081 shares. Proshare Limited Co has 3.61% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 338,847 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cape Ann Natl Bank has invested 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 33,356 shares. Bokf Na has 22,946 shares. Jcic Asset Management reported 5,267 shares. Brinker Capital stated it has 8,643 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell has invested 2.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beck Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,231 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2.63 million shares. The Netherlands-based Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has invested 7.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,544 were accumulated by Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 112,403 shares. State Street reported 54.04 million shares stake. Mairs holds 0.56% or 1.08M shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell has 0.02% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 7,112 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsr invested in 9,093 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 189,976 shares. Community Fincl Serv Gp Ltd Liability holds 2.64% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 181,556 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 16,092 shares. Doheny Asset Ca, California-based fund reported 40,725 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Gamble Jones Counsel holds 165,537 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Orca Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.56% or 11,456 shares. Putnam Invs has 1.70 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Caprock Group Incorporated reported 8,651 shares.

