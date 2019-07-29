Cypress Asset Management Lowered Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $862,773; Brown & Brown (BRO) Stock Price Rose While Madison Investment Holdings Lifted Its Holding

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 6,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,009 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43M, down from 52,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.89 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 44,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.82M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.62 million, up from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $36.39. About 962,566 shares traded or 1.68% up from the average. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 16.45% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Net $90.8M; 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 30C; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Tips Etf (SCHP) by 543,789 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $57.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 13,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,700 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since July 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $179,806 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11,001 shares to 12,201 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 20,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31B for 16.34 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.