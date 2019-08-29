Cypress Asset Management Lowered Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $477,225; Vgi Partners Pty LTD Stake in Wd (WDFC) Cut as Valuation Rose

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 2,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 60,340 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46M, down from 62,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $209.01. About 20.55M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Brand Rankings Give Two Different Views of Apple, Google — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and another that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 26/04/2018 – Another major Apple supplier just delivered potential bad news for the iPhone X; 23/04/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO APPLE’S ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY COMPANY SHAZAM; 25/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Maple Apple Bread; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 2,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 338,109 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.29 million, down from 340,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $184.25. About 82,449 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.)

More notable recent WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NWL or WDFC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “WD-40 (WDFC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why WD-40 Stock Soared in July – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.30M for 36.56 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,120 shares to 7,280 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

