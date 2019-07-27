Cypress Asset Management Lowered Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $477,225; Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Position in Nike Class B (NKE) Has Increased as Share Value Declined

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 2,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,340 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46M, down from 62,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple Could Hit $1 Trillion Valuation With Curved iPhone — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s software and services segment has been a particular growth point in recent years; 10/05/2018 – Revenue of Taiwan’s Major Apple Suppliers +11.5% Y/y in April; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple and Google’s corporate reputations have plunged; 19/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Grading the rumors — assessing #Apple’s possible releases at the Chicago event on March 27; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM SAYS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY NOT ATTRACTIVE ENOUGH; 11/04/2018 – OLIVER SCHUSSER PROMOTED TO HEAD OF APPLE MUSIC: VARIETY; 01/05/2018 – Apple Services Revenue Growth Outshines Other Segments; 27/03/2018 – Apple Introduces New 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil Support

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NKE) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 4,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,210 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07M, up from 55,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Nike Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.56M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader Invertex; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s head of diversity, inclusion steps down

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Investment Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,170 shares stake. Weiss Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 2,407 shares. Raymond James Ser reported 304,571 shares. Garde Capital has 0.14% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Aperio Gru Ltd Co has invested 0.41% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Capital Int Sarl has invested 0.45% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Citigroup Inc invested in 0.06% or 761,216 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp stated it has 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust accumulated 4,000 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Thornburg Investment invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Rafferty Asset Lc has 0.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 8,378 shares. Old National Natl Bank In stated it has 18,131 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Liability owns 2,769 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management has invested 0.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Foundation Advsr invested in 0.1% or 19,103 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvard Mgmt holds 41.93% or 870,051 shares in its portfolio. Inv Serv, Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,180 shares. Mrj Capital invested in 41,688 shares or 4.75% of the stock. Bennicas Assocs stated it has 4,623 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va invested 3.93% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Common Retirement Fund owns 11.73 million shares. Ruggie holds 0.01% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 67,905 shares. Bangor Natl Bank, a Maine-based fund reported 21,845 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 24,149 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership owns 1.37 million shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 2.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Reliant Inv Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 28,615 shares. Moreover, New England Rech Mngmt has 1.55% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12,044 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca), California-based fund reported 40,642 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.