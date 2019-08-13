Cypress Asset Management Lowered Position in General Electric Co (GE) by $586,746 as Stock Price Rose; Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Lifted Visa (V) Position by $319,020 as Stock Price Rose

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 2,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 32,574 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09 million, up from 30,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $176.34. About 7.39 million shares traded or 3.91% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 28.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 65,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 166,292 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 231,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 64.73M shares traded or 25.27% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 10/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Cooling Breakthrough to Deliver Maximum Performance at High Temperatures; 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare Lunar: a) DPX NT, Model Numbers: LU8230,; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC – REDUCED INDUSTRIAL STRUCTURAL COSTS BY $805 MILLION AND ON TRACK TO EXCEED COST REDUCTION GOAL OF $2 BILLION IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION BEGINS FLIGHT TESTING OF GE9X ENGINE FOR BOEING 777X AFTER DELAY – DOCUMENT; 21/05/2018 – GE SAYS DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $11.1B; 24/05/2018 – NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC; 22/03/2018 – Eurotunnel and GE Partner to Increase Traffic in Channel Tunnel; 16/05/2018 – GE’s Natural Gas Solutions on block via JPM; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS SOMEONE FOUND PART FROM SOUTHWEST AIRCRAFT 70 MILES (113 KM) NORTH OF PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa acquires Payworks – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vishay Intertechnology 60 V MOSFET Increases Efficiency and Power Density With RDS(ON) of 4 mÎ© in 3.3 mm² Footprint – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Visa (V) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Mastercard Credits Key Acquisitions For Recent Wins – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 3,754 shares. Grimes And has 0.04% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gladius Cap Lp holds 0% or 14,794 shares. Central Natl Bank holds 58,185 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested 0.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). King Wealth owns 97,408 shares. 5.19 million are held by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. The Florida-based Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Co has invested 0.25% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation invested in 297,247 shares. Qcm Cayman Limited, a Texas-based fund reported 1,403 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Wi has invested 1.26% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Icon Advisers invested in 116,210 shares. 3,429 were accumulated by At Bancorporation. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 21,099 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 10.29 million shares or 0% of the stock.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 12,341 shares to 13,134 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IJR) by 15,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,384 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,120 shares to 7,280 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 2,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GE Aviation Keeps Confounding the Bears – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – The Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “AMD, GE, GM, Qualcomm, Square and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “GEâ€™s Progress Doesnâ€™t Mean General Electric Stock Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric Company (GE): Longleaf Partners Fund Latest Thoughts – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.