Cypress Asset Management Lowered Its Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) as Share Price Rose; Hallmark Capital Management Lowered Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $343,368 as Stock Price Rose

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 2,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,616 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00 million, down from 59,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $172.9. About 837,074 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 51.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 6,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,596 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 11,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $75.42. About 4.49 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Slate of Independent Director Nominees for Qualcomm’s 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm Directors Will Be Unopposed at March 23 Election; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm deal, citing national security concerns; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm Also Ordered to Reconvene 2018 Shareholders Annual Meeting on Earliest Possible Date; 12/03/2018 – Trump Takes Qualcomm Off the Market — Heard on the Street; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – Washington orders Qualcomm delay; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 12/03/2018 – $QCOM Trump issues order prohibiting Broadcom’s bid to take over Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom said that it will not sell any critical national security assets to any foreign companies if its deal to buy chipmaker Qualcomm is approved

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $916.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 3,444 shares to 13,502 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in B B & T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) by 8,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Resources Inc Va (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Group Limited Co invested in 39,485 shares. The New York-based Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 240,400 were accumulated by Meyer Handelman Co. Roosevelt Investment Grp Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cardinal Capital Management reported 64,933 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt reported 250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paradigm Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 3.16% or 146,191 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.11% or 2.16M shares. Moreover, Saba Capital Mngmt Lp has 1.04% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 568 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Co. The Indiana-based Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.55% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cadence Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.25% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fragasso Group holds 0.62% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 51,216 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt invested 0.34% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 127,875 shares.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Q2 Earnings Power Semiconductor ETFs? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Qualcomm (QCOM) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm Is an Attractive Chip Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Should We Fade the Fade? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Shares for $629,808 were sold by Deily Linnet F.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Honeywell (HON) to Acquire TruTrak Flight Systems – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Industry Headwinds Would Have Weighed On Honeywell’s Q2 Results – Forbes” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Counsel Lc owns 2,314 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% or 4,561 shares. 4,389 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Fort Washington Advsrs Incorporated Oh invested in 244,637 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co accumulated 0.48% or 78,000 shares. Fragasso Gp holds 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 2,531 shares. At Savings Bank owns 6,298 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Brave Asset Inc reported 8,864 shares. Monetary Mgmt Grp has 31,960 shares for 2.01% of their portfolio. The Minnesota-based Carlson Cap Mngmt has invested 0.28% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Horizon Invests Ltd Llc has 22,374 shares. Vantage Investment Partners Lc holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 59,062 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc holds 0.34% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 104,014 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.93% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Chemung Canal has invested 0.26% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).