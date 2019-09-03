Cypress Asset Management Lowered Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Position by $482,976; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding Has Boosted by De Burlo Group Inc

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 225.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 25,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 36,250 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.64 million, up from 11,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $239.22. About 2.79M shares traded or 187.45% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 3,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 35,316 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 39,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 896,083 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 14/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 19/03/2018 – Semaglutide injection phase 2 data presented at ENDO demonstrated significant weight loss in adults with obesity; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – CYRAMZA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED A SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN FOUR AGGRESSIVE, DIFFICULT-TO-TREAT TUMOR TYPES IN PHASE 3 STUDIES; 28/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021253 Company: LILLY; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Animal Health Rev $761.3M; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds Lilly, Exits Amgen; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – QTRLY REV RISE DRIVEN BY 4 PCT RISE DUE TO FAVORABLE IMPACT OF FOREX RATES, 3 PCT RISE DUE TO HIGHER REALIZED PRICES, 2 PCT RISE DUE TO VOLUME

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2,950 shares to 13,195 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 28,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,478 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Chase Invest Counsel Corporation has 0.24% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1,355 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.02% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 8,384 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 8,111 shares. Montag & Caldwell Ltd holds 3.64% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 200,105 shares. 684 are owned by Advisor Prtn Limited Liability. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd has 2,250 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Invs Com Ltd has 0.02% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Grisanti Llc accumulated 6,676 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 281,400 shares stake. Wedgewood Prns reported 210,774 shares or 5.37% of all its holdings. 430 are owned by Capital Guardian Com.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 19.78 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. $26.94M worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Tuesday, March 26.