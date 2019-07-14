Cypress Asset Management Lowered Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding as Stock Rose; Neuberger Berman Group Stake in Dr Horton (DHI) Has Increased by $14.60 Million

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Dr Horton Inc (DHI) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 356,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.22M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.53M, up from 3.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Dr Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 3.54 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 3,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,634 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, down from 32,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.97 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.51 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Ann National Bank stated it has 11,491 shares. Moreover, Birinyi has 0.65% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 12,308 shares. Lau Associates Limited Liability accumulated 0.67% or 10,505 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.24% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 113,020 shares. 4,370 are held by Aristotle Capital Management Limited Com. Lowe Brockenbrough reported 128,419 shares or 2.21% of all its holdings. Architects Incorporated owns 590 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Budros Ruhlin And Roe has invested 1.61% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Riverhead Cap Management Llc invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rmsincerbeaux Capital Lc invested in 4,750 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Park Avenue Limited Company invested 0.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sandhill Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 6,671 shares. Canandaigua Bancshares And holds 1.56% or 66,269 shares in its portfolio. Salem Capital Management Inc accumulated 7,300 shares. Benedict Fincl Inc stated it has 1.49% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity. Ourada Jeanette L sold 7,200 shares worth $838,808.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,150 shares to 9,175 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $327,034 activity. Hewatt Michael W sold $120,589 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIA) by 15,754 shares to 431,935 shares, valued at $14.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At Home Group Inc by 77,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in Total Adr Repsg One Sa Adr (NYSE:TOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Investment Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 51,776 shares. Maplelane Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 479,001 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Tru Fund holds 0.06% or 6,756 shares in its portfolio. Ssi Inv Mngmt reported 6,059 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 4,655 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs accumulated 0.05% or 1.42M shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 10,505 shares. Luminus Mgmt Lc reported 139,315 shares stake. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp reported 125,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 0.08% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). First Midwest National Bank Division invested 0.1% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 564,277 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Curbstone Financial Mgmt Corporation reported 11,050 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. One Capital Limited Company stated it has 0.45% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Howe And Rusling accumulated 0% or 350 shares.