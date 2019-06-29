Cypress Asset Management Lowered Holding in General Mls (GIS) as Stock Value Rose; As Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Valuation Rose, Oak Associates LTD Has Upped by $664,440 Its Holding

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 51.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 7,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,925 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 14,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.52. About 6.30M shares traded or 52.78% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) by 143.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 13,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,030 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 9,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Advanced Energy Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 200,516 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 17.49% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Approves $50 Million Increase in Buyback; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Acquires Electrostatic Business From Monroe Electronics; 30/04/2018 – Advanced Energy 1Q Net $46.5M; 15/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Signs Distribution Agreement with Mouser Electronics to Enhance Customer New Product Introduction Experience; 04/05/2018 – Tina M. Donikowski Joins Advanced Energy Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Advanced Energy to Attend the Cowen TMT Conference; 29/05/2018 – Excelsys Technologies Introduces New Intelligent High Power Modular Platform; 18/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 30/04/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.34, EST. $1.32

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21,595 shares to 681,268 shares, valued at $28.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 10,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,373 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Advanced Energy to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Advanced Energy (AEIS) Up 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) CEO Yuval Wasserman on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Bizwest.com‘s news article titled: “Advanced Energy buys Artesyn Embedded Technologies for $400M – BizWest” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Mills: A Few Concerns – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bill Baruch, Mark Tepper Discuss Consumer Staples On ‘Trading Nation’ – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Best S&P 500 Stocks to Buy For the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 S&P 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy at Least Yielding 3% – Investorplace.com” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 283 shares to 3,758 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

