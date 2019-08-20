Cypress Asset Management Lifted Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) as Share Price Declined; Eventide Asset Management Upped Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stake by $774,000

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 203.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 6,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 9,175 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, up from 3,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 4.52M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO INVEST $2.2B IN FRENCH OVER FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 12/04/2018 – Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.13M, up from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $118.16. About 986,013 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 38,585 shares to 144,578 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 7,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,925 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hengehold Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,200 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ftb Inc has 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 884 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 0.47% or 606,217 shares. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Co (Wy) has 5,510 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa holds 7,800 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Reilly Finance Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 473 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sun Life Finance holds 0.05% or 1,309 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.11% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 75,125 shares. 7,518 are owned by Gamco Et Al. 87,051 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited. Cahill reported 3,197 shares. Orrstown Fin Services reported 1.93% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Palisade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com Nj stated it has 1,667 shares. 339 are owned by Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation. Jag Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 119,216 shares or 3.08% of its portfolio.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) by 24,500 shares to 78,500 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 197,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,000 shares, and cut its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevenbergen Limited Liability accumulated 1.84 million shares or 5.66% of the stock. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 68 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 2,968 shares. Gam Holding Ag invested in 0.12% or 31,695 shares. Wisconsin-based Skylands Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.28% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). National Insurance Tx reported 165,120 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co owns 0.24% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 21.16M shares. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership holds 91,532 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Bessemer Grp Inc has 1,103 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0% or 21,649 shares. New York-based Millennium Management Lc has invested 0.06% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corp invested in 0.61% or 23,078 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 48,852 shares. Partner Fund Management LP stated it has 1.08% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).