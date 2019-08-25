Cypress Asset Management Lifted Its Clorox Co Del (CLX) Position; Kadant (KAI)’s Sentiment Is 1.35

Kadant Inc (KAI) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.28, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 73 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 54 cut down and sold their positions in Kadant Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 9.29 million shares, up from 9.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Kadant Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 43 Increased: 48 New Position: 25.

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased Clorox Co Del (CLX) stake by 64.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Asset Management Inc acquired 2,885 shares as Clorox Co Del (CLX)’s stock rose 9.75%. The Cypress Asset Management Inc holds 7,365 shares with $1.18M value, up from 4,480 last quarter. Clorox Co Del now has $19.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.02% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $155.93. About 779,839 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored By Vanterra Capital Acquired By Clorox CLX; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expect Nutranext Acquisition to Close in Fiscal 4Q ending June 3; 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 24/05/2018 – Clorox: $2B Repurchase Program Replaces Current $750M Program; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $903.19 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. It has a 14.23 P/E ratio. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, makes, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process and during the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food.

Phocas Financial Corp. holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Kadant Inc. for 142,226 shares. Wasatch Advisors Inc owns 1.12 million shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alphaone Investment Services Llc has 0.87% invested in the company for 16,402 shares. The Missouri-based Anderson Hoagland & Co has invested 0.48% in the stock. Clean Yield Group, a Vermont-based fund reported 10,908 shares.

The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $80.21. About 71,914 shares traded or 7.33% up from the average. Kadant Inc. (KAI) has declined 2.29% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical KAI News: 12/03/2018 – KADANT SAYS ON MARCH 7, BOARD NAMED MICHAEL MCKENNEY AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 Kadant Declares Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – KADANT INC KAI.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kadant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAI); 30/04/2018 – Kadant Raises FY View To Rev $625M-$635M; 30/04/2018 – Kadant Raises FY View To EPS $4.98-EPS $5.08; 08/03/2018 – Kadant Raises Dividend to 22c; 30/04/2018 – Kadant 1Q Rev $149.2M; 30/04/2018 – Kadant 1Q EPS 96c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 6,207 shares to 46,009 valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 3,744 shares and now owns 35,316 shares. Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) was reduced too.