Cypress Asset Management Increases Stake in Amgen (AMGN); Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Share Value Rose While Richmond Hill Investments Has Trimmed by $6.14 Million Its Holding

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc sold 306,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.22 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.63. About 15.95M shares traded or 21.32% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: TRANS MOUNTAIN PROJECT WILL NOT HAVE A FISCAL IMPACT; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN SEEKING TO `DIAL UP CRISIS’ IN CANADA: HORGAN; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q EPS C$0.10; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for Henry Hub Natural Gas of $3 Per MMBtu; 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER WILL NOT BE ANNOUNCING FINAL DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN ON WEDS – SPOKESMAN; 16/05/2018 – Canada govt ready to indemnify Kinder Morgan pipeline project; 24/05/2018 – $TRP.CA, KMI: B.C. Supreme Court rejects Squamish First Nation’s challenge of Kinder Morgan pipeline; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – AS OF END OF QUARTER, TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SPEND TOTALED ABOUT $1.1 BLN ON A CUMULATIVE BASIS; 29/05/2018 – Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Be Sold for C$4.5 Billion

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 916.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 11,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,201 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.80B market cap company. The stock increased 5.74% or $10.13 during the last trading session, reaching $186.58. About 6.45 million shares traded or 133.06% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN SEES AIMOVIG BEING AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 03/04/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR AMGEN’S XGEVA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR PREVENTION OF SKELETAL-RELATED EVENTS IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE OPINION TO ADD RESULTS TO KYPROLIS LABEL; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN EUROPE’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST AND GASTRIC CANCER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25.24 million were accumulated by Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Company. Livingston Gru Asset Mngmt Co (Operating As Southport Management) accumulated 84,384 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Miller Howard Investments invested in 1.92 million shares or 1.06% of the stock. Macquarie Ltd reported 957,835 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Whitnell & reported 37,849 shares. Ftb Advsr invested in 0.29% or 179,697 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt reported 13.89M shares. Artemis Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.06% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 252,000 shares. Moreover, Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Mirae Asset Invs Limited has invested 0.57% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Private Asset Management invested in 0.66% or 186,181 shares. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 3.27 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Mngmt has 500 shares. Korea Investment stated it has 1.27 million shares.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.03 million for 23.44 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,207 shares to 46,009 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 18,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,127 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).