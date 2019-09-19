Cypress Asset Management Increases Position in Mercadolibre (MELI); Adi Capital Management Has Boosted Danaher (DHR) Position by $426,000

Adi Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 9,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $146.52. About 1.11M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c; 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance; 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 16.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 519 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 3,579 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19 million, up from 3,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $7.71 during the last trading session, reaching $550.23. About 204,998 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 5,346 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 0.07% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Caxton owns 0.32% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 457 shares. Cap Investors invested in 0.09% or 348,832 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking invested in 36,936 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 0.08% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 66,100 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 1,673 shares. Pointstate Capital LP holds 1.66% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 129,090 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Walleye Trading Limited Company holds 1,818 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. B & T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt has invested 1.02% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Moreover, Gradient Limited Liability has 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Fulton Bank Na invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Fmr Llc has 0.1% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 1.35 million shares. Utd Services Automobile Association accumulated 23,625 shares.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $292.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,619 shares to 52,997 shares, valued at $9.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,683 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tctc Hldg Ltd holds 5,040 shares. Raymond James Na reported 10,572 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Co reported 1,801 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Management invested in 101,210 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Com holds 2,774 shares. Clean Yield Group reported 0.04% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 4,403 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nicholas Inv Partners Lp has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). First Tru Advisors LP reported 251,008 shares. Third Point Lc holds 3.71M shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Co has 3,419 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cap World Investors accumulated 3.95 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Moreover, Rothschild & Company Asset Management Us has 0.35% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Dodge & Cox has 4.59M shares. Boston Advisors Lc has 7,232 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $348,800 activity.