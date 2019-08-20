Cypress Asset Management Increases Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM); As Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Stock Price Rose, Robinson Capital Management Increased Holding

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 45,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.80% . The institutional investor held 504,996 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 459,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.09 million market cap company. It closed at $8.97 lastly. It is down 13.04% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.04% the S&P500.

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 203.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 6,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 9,175 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 3,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $145.6. About 5.32 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE $12.66 BLN TO $12.71 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Reaches Deal to Buy Cloud-Application Builder MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report highlighting its social activism; 09/03/2018 – Dropbox and Salesforce Form Strategic Partnership

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.38% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 53.67M shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 360 shares. North Star Inv, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,738 shares. Stearns Finance Serv Grp holds 0.04% or 1,445 shares in its portfolio. Washington Tru State Bank reported 345 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 15 shares. Moreover, Allen Operations Limited Liability Company has 0.7% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 4,871 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca). Kopp Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.22% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). C M Bidwell And holds 1,835 shares. Ranger Invest Mgmt LP accumulated 0% or 412 shares. 137,325 are held by Utah Retirement. Amp Capital Investors Ltd accumulated 341,421 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.44M shares. Salem Invest Counselors holds 21,910 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 7,385 shares to 6,925 shares, valued at $358,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 13,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,064 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

