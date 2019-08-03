Cypress Asset Management Increased Its Clorox Co Del (CLX) Stake; Ocwen Financial (OCN) Sentiment Is 0.82

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased Clorox Co Del (CLX) stake by 64.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Asset Management Inc acquired 2,885 shares as Clorox Co Del (CLX)’s stock rose 9.75%. The Cypress Asset Management Inc holds 7,365 shares with $1.18M value, up from 4,480 last quarter. Clorox Co Del now has $19.98B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $156.9. About 1.27 million shares traded or 31.39% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30, EST. $6.17; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Cuts FY18 View To EPS $6.15-EPS $6.30; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expects to Fund Nutranext Acquisition Through Combination of Available Cash and Debt Financing; 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid; 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back

Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.46, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 37 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 45 sold and decreased their stock positions in Ocwen Financial Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 60.78 million shares, down from 69.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ocwen Financial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 33 Increased: 21 New Position: 16.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Clorox -2% after light guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Clorox Co (CLX) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Clorox Reports Q4 and Fiscal Year 2019 Results, Provides Fiscal Year 2020 Outlook – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 3,744 shares to 35,316 valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) stake by 2,410 shares and now owns 46,489 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 1,715 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri reported 9,338 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 877,300 are owned by Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Co Il has 0.03% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Grassi Investment Management holds 6,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 85,205 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Putnam Investments Ltd Llc stated it has 43,552 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.05% or 120,617 shares. 877,183 are owned by Goldman Sachs. 1,504 were accumulated by West Chester Capital. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc has 8,700 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 145,876 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 1,303 were reported by Tiemann Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company. Fmr Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 6,800 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Among 6 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Clorox had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) rating on Friday, August 2. UBS has “Sell” rating and $12800 target. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, April 8. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 2 with “Market Perform”. Deutsche Bank maintained The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Deutsche Bank has “Sell” rating and $139 target. Citigroup maintained The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.63 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Laszlo Matthew T sold $1.63 million.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans in the United States. The company has market cap of $241.99 million. The Company’s Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. It currently has negative earnings. This segmentÂ’s residential servicing portfolio includes conventional, government insured, and non-agency loans.

More notable recent Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) And Trying To Stomach The 94% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ocwen Financial Corporation Schedules Conference Call – 4th Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ocwen Financial Announces Operating Results for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.