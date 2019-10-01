Cypress Asset Management Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $654,978; Bessemer Group Trimmed Stake in Murphy Usa Com (MUSA) by $916,524

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 346 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,104 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.77M, up from 3,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $10.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.91. About 2.39 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – “The internet kind of skips a beat,” Ohanian says, due to the reliance of many of the websites users “know and love” on Amazon’s infrastructure; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Prime Member Discounts Expand To 121 Additional Whole Foods Markets — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 05/03/2018 – ARLnow: Sources: Amazon Toured Crystal City and Rosslyn Last Week; 27/03/2018 – Star-Gazette: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 29/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin wants to step foot on the moon – and stay there for good; 29/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon Reveal Gender Pay Gap of Their U.K. Workforces; 19/04/2018 – Seven For All Mankind Sues Amazon Over Ella Moon Private Label

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Murphy Usa Inc Com (MUSA) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 10,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.90% . The institutional investor held 54,800 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60M, down from 65,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Murphy Usa Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $85.3. About 269,834 shares traded. Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) has risen 10.96% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MUSA News: 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q REV. $3.24B, EST. $3.22B; 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Net $39.3M; 20/03/2018 – Murphy USA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Rev $3.24B; 15/05/2018 – Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUSA); 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q EPS $1.16; 14/03/2018 Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $292.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,619 shares to 52,997 shares, valued at $9.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,620 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset holds 2.92% or 22,494 shares. Amg Trust Commercial Bank stated it has 4,320 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Wesbanco State Bank holds 22,717 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. Estabrook Capital Management owns 97 shares. Moreover, 1St Source National Bank has 0.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,188 shares. Kingdon Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 2.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alpine Woods Invsts Llc has 0.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eagle Capital Management Lc invested 6.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nbt Fincl Bank N A New York stated it has 621 shares. Evergreen Cap Limited Co reported 0.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested 2.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 289,383 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Burke & Herbert Bancorporation Com, Virginia-based fund reported 444 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 34,065 shares. Utah Retirement System owns 78,257 shares or 2.84% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MUSA’s profit will be $47.00 million for 14.51 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Murphy USA Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold MUSA shares while 76 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 38.40 million shares or 45.04% more from 26.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). Twin Tree Mngmt LP has invested 0% in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.03% or 20,305 shares. Castleark Mngmt Lc reported 0% stake. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) owns 0% invested in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) for 4 shares. Ww Asset holds 3,022 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% of its portfolio in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) for 110 shares. Century, Missouri-based fund reported 395,502 shares. 3,265 are owned by Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc Limited Liability. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.07% in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). 1.19M are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp. Webster Bank & Trust N A reported 100 shares. Stifel Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 3,118 shares.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $29.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trueblue Inc Com (NYSE:TBI) by 31,200 shares to 51,300 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asml Holding Nv Adr (NASDAQ:ASML) by 395,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY).

