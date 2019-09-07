Cypress Asset Management Holds Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); Metlife (MET) Holder Old Republic International Trimmed Its Position by $6.64 Million

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 22.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 158,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 545,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.22M, down from 703,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 3.99M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 26/04/2018 – MetLife Cuts Compensation for CEO, CFO in Year Beset by Snafus; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart® Financial Wellness; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: METLIFE SAYS U.S. CFO DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl; 09/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation and Verb Launch Competition to Improve Financial Health in the U.S; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Finance Chief Steps Down; 10/04/2018 – MetLife Joins the MIT Media Lab, Adding to Its Multi-Pronged Innovation Ecosystem; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO IN TALKS TO SELL 1.25% STAKE IN PNB METLIFE FOR INR1.25B; 05/04/2018 – METLIFE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against MetLife, Inc. – MET

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 2,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 10,804 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 8,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.20M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/05/2018 – CITRON SEES ALIBABA REACHING $250; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP 002622.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S BABA.N TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba founder Jack Ma says friction between U.S. and China to be expected; 29/05/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL CLOSES FUNDING ROUND; RAISES $10 BLN AT $150 BLN VALUATION; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING BABA.N TO INVEST $2 BLN IN SOUTHEAST ASIA’S LAZADA – STATEMENT; 09/04/2018 – Chairman of Alibaba Affiliate Ant Financial Steps Down; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba And Cainiao To Invest $1.38 Billion In Chinese Express Delivery Company ZTO — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Henderson China Opportunities Exits HKEX, Buys More Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Online Retailer Daraz

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 379,000 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $49.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 439,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 8.20 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 271,255 shares. Boys Arnold & Communication holds 11,019 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management owns 1,103 shares. Vident Advisory holds 0.17% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 72,096 shares. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa holds 0.05% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 8,033 shares. South State holds 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 43 shares. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 5,407 shares stake. Dnb Asset As holds 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 150,549 shares. American Financial Inc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 125,010 shares. 8.62M were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). F&V Management Limited accumulated 9,037 shares. Fincl Bank Of The West stated it has 0.48% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Duff And Phelps Inv reported 10,620 shares stake. 1St Source Savings Bank has invested 0.14% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 38,585 shares to 144,578 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 7,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,925 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

