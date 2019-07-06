Cypress Asset Management Holding in General Electric Co (GE) Has Trimmed by $586,746 as Share Value Rose; Hexcel New (HXL) Shareholder Gotham Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 28.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 65,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,292 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 231,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 29.86M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/03/2018 – GE: CEO FLANNERY TO NOT RECEIVE BONUS FOR 2017; 25/04/2018 – FTC: 20181052: The Veritas Capital Fund VI, L.P.; General Electric Company; 25/04/2018 – BUZZ-General Electric: Shares dropping as Moody’s outlook sours; 25/04/2018 – Safran CEO cautious on further Airbus jet output increases; 11/04/2018 – GE IN SUPPLY PACT WITH GREENTECH ENERGY COMPANY; 12/03/2018 – GE’s Asset Sales Appear to Advance but Hurdles Remain; 05/03/2018 – Kane WU: Chinese firms prepare bids for GE lighting operations; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 16/05/2018 – GE Expands Its Innovative Advanced Gas Path Technology to Fifth Gas Turbine Fleet and Announces First Adoption in the Cement Industry; 23/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Inside Deripaska’s scramble to soften Russia sanctions blow

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 227.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 60,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 87,678 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06 million, up from 26,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $81.39. About 141,343 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 0.26% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – “ARE FULLY COMMITTED” TO MEETING ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Net $61.6M; 24/04/2018 – Hexcel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hexcel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HXL); 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.96 TO $3.10; 23/04/2018 – REG-Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.76; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board Authorizes $500 M of Additional Shr Repurchase

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 20,628 shares to 8,526 shares, valued at $642,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hubbell Inc by 50,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,897 shares, and cut its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr accumulated 117,877 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 4,534 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 87,678 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 13,774 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 541,092 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Broad Run Invest Lc accumulated 1.81M shares. 2,161 are owned by Asset One. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab owns 0.07% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 489,222 shares. Mariner Ltd invested in 7,256 shares. Synovus Financial reported 23,683 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Camarda Advisors Ltd Llc holds 9 shares. Captrust has 0% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 1,513 shares. Harvey Inv Ltd reported 86,960 shares stake.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 21.88 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11,001 shares to 12,201 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain holds 41,079 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bruce has 425,000 shares. Baxter Bros holds 75,197 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 0.04% or 18,461 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.11% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 890,665 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 12,950 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc stated it has 18,254 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hemenway Tru Com Limited Com invested in 0.04% or 25,850 shares. Moreover, Kempen Capital Nv has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Holt Advsrs Lc Dba Holt Limited Partnership accumulated 67,100 shares. Cleararc Inc invested in 134,008 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ntv Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 101,406 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv invested in 33,876 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.