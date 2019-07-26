Cypress Asset Management Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Trimmed by $401,145 as Share Price Declined; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shareholder Covalent Partners Upped Holding

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,255 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59M, up from 34,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.91. About 1.45 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 8,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $730,000, down from 23,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.26B market cap company. The stock increased 5.02% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 33.37M shares traded or 147.91% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $2.80; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Janssen to Pay Bristol-Myers Upfront Sum, Regulatory Milestone Payments; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 27/03/2018 – Breckenridge: Entecavir a Generic Version of Baraclude Tablets by Bristol-Myers Squibb; 04/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 144KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 10:00 AM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS IN PACT WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP BMS-986177; 20/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Fri, 4/20/2018, 8:00 PM; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 8:00 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 27,391 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 8.59M shares. Korea owns 213,646 shares. Boston Ptnrs accumulated 0.73% or 3.60M shares. Ejf Ltd Liability Company invested in 6,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Becker Capital Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Susquehanna Int Gp Llp reported 0% stake. Commonwealth Bancshares Of has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Vanguard Inc holds 0.08% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 13.25M shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Savant Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 1,432 shares. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa holds 1,831 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 3,600 are held by New England. Comm Natl Bank holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 64,478 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 426,241 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keane Group Inc by 68,566 shares to 538,044 shares, valued at $5.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 89,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 366,540 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,150 shares to 9,175 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

