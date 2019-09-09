Cypress Asset Management Holding In Amgen (AMGN) Was Increased; As Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Stock Value Rose, Holder Roumell Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $5.79 Million

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 70.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 964,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 403,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.04. About 444,263 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 07/05/2018 – Rubicon Project Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF; 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 06/03/2018 Rubicon Project Opens Up its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third-Party DSPs; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR; 13/03/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of the Rubicon Project, Inc. – RUBI; 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 916.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 11,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 12,201 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $207.73. About 2.39 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 14/05/2018 – Evenity (romosozumab; Amgen/UCB/Astellas) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) Names Presentation High School Sophomore the Amgen Bay Area BioGENEius Finalist; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q ADJ. EPS $3.47, EST. $3.21; BOOSTS BOTTOM OF 2018 VIEW; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 25/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher first quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.15 actual EPS reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 69,354 shares to 535,514 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 3,125 shares to 17,520 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,865 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).