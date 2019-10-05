Cypress Asset Management Holding In Amazon Com (AMZN) Was Increased; Biogen Com (BIIB) Shareholder Seizert Capital Partners Boosted Its Holding by $5.30 Million as Share Price Rose

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 346 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,104 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.77M, up from 3,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – The Information: Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 05/04/2018 – The issue could give a competitive advantage to either Amazon or its rival package shippers; 15/05/2018 – Amazon to open checkout-free stores in Chicago and San Francisco; 12/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board; 30/05/2018 – AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Neptune; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: the health care joint venture announced by Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, and JPMorgan Chase in January is; 26/04/2018 – The business generated $1.4 billion in operating income for Amazon; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon’s Second Headquarters Won’t Have Near-Term Impact on Local Govt Ratings or Housing Market Around Eventual Winner; 31/03/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon again, claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc Com (BIIB) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 22,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 187,311 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.81M, up from 164,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $224. About 1.04 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION; 14/03/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Biogen; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25,884 shares to 309,807 shares, valued at $41.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 103,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 366,121 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.