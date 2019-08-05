Cypress Asset Management Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Upped by $503,740; As International Business Mac (IBM) Stock Price Rose, Holder Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Decreased Position

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in International Business Mac (IBM) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 11,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 52,599 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42 million, down from 63,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in International Business Mac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.43% or $6.53 during the last trading session, reaching $140.72. About 6.23M shares traded or 76.51% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes; 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics; 02/04/2018 – IBM Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 16/04/2018 – Realfiction: IBM installs Realfictions mixed reality display DeepFrame at its new innovation centre in Abu Dhabi; 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer; 29/03/2018 – IBM: Impact of Changes Offset Each Other Within 2018 Expectations of at Least $13.80 of Operating EPS

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 283 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,758 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69 million, up from 3,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $58.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1765.13. About 5.50 million shares traded or 43.12% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 17/05/2018 – RiskIQ Implicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in Infamous Amazon Hijack; 20/04/2018 – Reckitt takes hit from stumbling Scholl and price pressure; 10/04/2018 – Amazon mulls adding voice-command money transfers to smart speaker Alexa, sources say; 16/05/2018 – More than a dozen executives and senior managers have left Amazon over the past 10 months; 30/03/2018 – Programs like Connections and a revamped reviews process called Forte are important because Amazon wants to better understand its workforce, now estimated to be the second largest in the U.S; 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President; 16/03/2018 – Betabeat: Walmart’s Move Into India’s E-Commerce Sector Could Pose a Serious Threat to Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Vollero to Step Down; Amazon’s Tim Stone to Replace Him; 28/03/2018 – Trump is reportedly ‘obsessed’ with taking down Amazon – here’s his history with his least favorite company in America

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 10.11 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “IBM (IBM) Modestly Cuts Guidance, Stifel Reiterates Buy Rating – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “UnitedHealth’s stock slump exacts nearly 30-point toll on Dow industrials — but IBM’s rally caps loss – MarketWatch” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why One Analyst Sees IBM Handily Outperforming Apple Shares in 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 4% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 20,362 shares to 248,255 shares, valued at $13.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 32,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK).

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,410 shares to 46,489 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 38,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,578 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Project44 Bags Amazon And Walmart – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Where Will Amazon Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” published on July 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Amazon a Prime Stock to Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

