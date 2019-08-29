Cypress Asset Management Has Upped Clorox Co Del (CLX) Holding; Capital Research Global Investors Cut Macom Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) Holding

Capital Research Global Investors decreased Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) stake by 31.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Research Global Investors sold 1.32 million shares as Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)’s stock rose 44.37%. The Capital Research Global Investors holds 2.90 million shares with $48.39 million value, down from 4.21M last quarter. Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc now has $1.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 214,941 shares traded. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has declined 7.97% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSI News: 09/04/2018 – MACOM’s 12G-SDI Solutions Power Leader Electronics’ New 4K Waveform Monitor; 09/05/2018 – MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT EXTENDED MATURITY OF REMAINING $30 MLN OF COMMITMENTS UNDER FACILITY UNTIL NOVEMBER 2021; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in Macom; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Macom; 22/04/2018 – DJ MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTSI); 02/05/2018 – MACOM EXTENDS REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 01/05/2018 – MACOM Technology Sees 3Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – MACOM Technology Sees 3Q Rev $142M-$150M; 13/03/2018 – MACOM and ColorChip Announce a 100G Single-Lambda QSFP28 Module for Cloud Data Center Applications; 12/03/2018 – MACOM Expands 5G Optical Connectivity Portfolio with 28Gbps TIAs for CPRI and Ethernet Applications

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased Clorox Co Del (CLX) stake by 64.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Asset Management Inc acquired 2,885 shares as Clorox Co Del (CLX)’s stock rose 9.75%. The Cypress Asset Management Inc holds 7,365 shares with $1.18 million value, up from 4,480 last quarter. Clorox Co Del now has $20.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 545,633 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute FY19 EPS by 8-12 Cents; 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements

Among 6 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Clorox has $172 highest and $12800 lowest target. $147.86’s average target is -7.58% below currents $159.98 stock price. Clorox had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, April 8. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 20 with “Sell”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Advsrs has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.08% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 26,266 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Wesbanco Savings Bank Inc reported 6,878 shares. Sun Life Fincl invested 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Canandaigua Bank Tru holds 0.27% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 8,642 shares. Parkside Finance Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Acg Wealth holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,884 shares. Quantbot Technology LP reported 0.14% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Co Limited stated it has 8,667 shares. 105,264 are owned by Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Palladium Partners Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 4,803 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Benin Mgmt reported 0.09% stake. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Clorox Announces Oct. 2 Webcast of Analyst Day Presentation Highlighting New Corporate Strategy – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Clorox Earnings Dragged Down by Trash and Charcoal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Want to boost creativity at work? Make a mess – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Like The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

More notable recent MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MACOM’s (MTSI) Q3 Loss In Line, Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “M/A-Com (MTSI) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MACOM Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold MTSI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 44.75 million shares or 2.89% less from 46.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corporation owns 145,000 shares. 2,750 are owned by Colrain Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 3.77M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.21% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 555,316 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.06% invested in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Comm Financial Bank reported 12,785 shares. State Street has 0% invested in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) for 1.21 million shares. Advisors Cap Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.22% of its portfolio in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 235,430 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Citadel Limited Company owns 249,324 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 61,868 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) for 31,297 shares. Moreover, Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Needham Invest Management Lc holds 0.09% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.33 million activity. 100,000 shares were bought by OCAMPO JOHN L, worth $1.33M.