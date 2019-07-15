Cypress Asset Management Has Upped Amgen (AMGN) Position by $2.08 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Upped Position in Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) by $888,251 as Share Price Rose

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34M, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $789.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.9. About 2,210 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.90% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 916.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 11,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,201 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $177.15. About 1.87 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN CHIEF FINL OFFICER DAVID MELINE SPEAKS ON CONF. CALL; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Add Overall Survival Results From the Phase 3 ASPIRE Study to KYPROLIS(R) (carfilzomib) Label; 09/04/2018 – Amgen To Present New Pre-Clinical Data Showcasing Robust Approach To Evaluating Potential Anti-Cancer Therapies At AACR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Net $2.31B; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine p

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1,447 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 454 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Pnc Financial Svcs Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 371 shares. 1.76M were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc invested in 29,030 shares. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 17,315 shares. 14,200 were reported by Savings Bank Of America Corporation De. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corp invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Venator Capital Mngmt Limited holds 62,400 shares or 2.84% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 9,006 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt Prns reported 225,038 shares. Victory Capital Inc reported 9,193 shares stake. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 9,464 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 11,290 shares to 15,095 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,316 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).