Cypress Asset Management Has Trimmed Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Brixmor Property Group has $20 highest and $1800 lowest target. $19’s average target is -1.86% below currents $19.36 stock price. Brixmor Property Group had 9 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by Scotia Capital given on Friday, August 16. See Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) latest ratings:

05/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

03/09/2019 Broker: Sandler O’Neill Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/08/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Old Rating: Sector Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $20.0000 New Target: $19.0000 Downgrade

15/08/2019 Broker: Compass Point Rating: Neutral New Target: $19.0000 Initiates Coverage On

19/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $17.5000 New Target: $18.0000 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 3.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 3,275 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Cypress Asset Management Inc holds 85,865 shares with $8.69M value, down from 89,140 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $364.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $116.82. About 448,249 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Lebovitz Says Nafta Is More Concerning Than China-U.S. Trade Tensions (Video); 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – UBI BANCA UBI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.3 FROM EUR 5.1; 11/04/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES FORMER JPMORGAN EXECUTIVE TIM MCNULTY AS GROUP CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER -MEMO; 07/05/2018 – JPM’s Ulrich Expects Trade Frictions to Continue (Video); 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan profit just below estimates on weak investment banking; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Juror Says Doomed $8 Billion Award Was Message to Bank; 01/05/2018 – Chase and Jaguar Land Rover Renew Private Label Agreement; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:; 30/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan raises U.S. 2nd qtr GDP view to 2.75 percent

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased Elanco Animal Health Inc stake by 20,585 shares to 51,410 valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 283 shares and now owns 3,758 shares. Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was raised too.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.55 billion for 12.07 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “JP Morgan creates ‘Volfefe Index’ to track impact of Trump’s tweets – New York Business Journal” on September 09, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 8.43% above currents $116.82 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $130 target in Monday, April 15 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Gru accumulated 45,193 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt owns 0.52% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 23,583 shares. Naples Glob Advsrs Ltd invested 0.47% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). King Wealth stated it has 1.96% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brookmont Mgmt has invested 2.85% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Willis Inv Counsel invested in 0.66% or 167,400 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc reported 59,973 shares stake. Indiana-based Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has invested 2.98% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eaton Vance Management reported 1.77% stake. Rampart Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.57% or 49,824 shares. The California-based Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Seabridge Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 1.52% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 501,676 shares or 2.38% of its portfolio. Cwh has invested 2.3% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares while 73 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 287.58 million shares or 4.18% more from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 50,782 shares. 263,364 were reported by Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 31,734 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Com invested in 13,703 shares or 0% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited invested in 0.01% or 42,437 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0% or 186,509 shares in its portfolio. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 168,200 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Mackenzie Financial reported 0.02% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). 64 were reported by Regions Financial. The Utah-based Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Moreover, Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has 0.01% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 118,028 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability reported 40,761 shares.

More notable recent Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Brixmor Property to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Real Estate Conference – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Federal Realty upgraded, Brixmor cut by Deutsche Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Brixmor Property Group Prices Offering Of Senior Notes – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Stays Positive on Top Dividend REITs as Sector Boom Continues – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.52 billion. As of March 31, 2013, the firm owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. It has a 16.37 P/E ratio. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC.

The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 16,443 shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brixmor Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRX); 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 20/03/2018 – SHOPONE APPOINTS KEITH L. HORN AND BARRY LEFKOWITZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q EPS 20c; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Brixmor at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $138,750 activity. $138,750 worth of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) was bought by Taylor James M Jr.