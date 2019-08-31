Cypress Asset Management Has Raised Its Clorox Co Del (CLX) Position; Overbrook Management Has Boosted Holding in T Mobile Us (TMUS)

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 16,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 501,208 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.63 million, up from 484,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 1.06 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 11/05/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Vow Merger Won’t Repeat Havoc of Earlier Sprint Tie-Up; 27/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG DTEGn.DE TO OWN MORE THAN 40 PERCENT OF COMBINED SPRINT CORP S.N – T-MOBILE US INC TMUS.O COMPANY IN DEAL BEING NEGOTIATED; 02/05/2018 – T-Mobile: If the Sprint Deal Flops, Is There a Downside? — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – Sprint may lose a third of its value if T-Mobile merger deal falls through: Analyst; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile hired lobbying firm linked with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Rings Up Subscriber Growth; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – WILL OFFER IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT) RED SPECIAL EDITION; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint restart talks in effort to salvage merger, DJ reports; $TMUS & $S jump in after-hours

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 64.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 2,885 shares as the company's stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 7,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 4,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $158.16. About 1.06M shares traded or 15.80% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,207 shares to 46,009 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,316 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office owns 317 shares. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corp Mi has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Aull Monroe Invest Management Corporation accumulated 1,600 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, Mairs And Inc has 0% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Homrich Berg invested in 0.08% or 9,220 shares. Personal Capital holds 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 8,551 shares. Natixis invested in 103,135 shares. 5,448 were reported by Susquehanna Int Group Llp. Cls Investments Lc has invested 0% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Lazard Asset Lc holds 42 shares. Tru Of Vermont invested 0.47% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Magnetar Finance Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 4,523 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of Omaha Fincl Bank Wealth has 0.08% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,600 shares. Bennicas & Associates reported 18,850 shares.