Cypress Asset Management Has Raised Amgen (AMGN) Holding By $2.08 Million; LONG BLOCKCHAIN CMN STK (LBCC) Shorts Raised By 610%

LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP CMN STK (OTCMKTS:LBCC) had an increase of 610% in short interest. LBCC’s SI was 7,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 610% from 1,000 shares previously. With 44,900 avg volume, 0 days are for LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP CMN STK (OTCMKTS:LBCC)’s short sellers to cover LBCC’s short positions. The stock increased 12.06% or $0.034 during the last trading session, reaching $0.316. About 4,105 shares traded. Long Blockchain Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCC) has 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LBCC News: 10/04/2018 – Long Blockchain Corp. Announces Receipt of Delisting Determination from Nasdaq; Trading to Move to OTC Markets; 15/03/2018 – LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP – CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS OF HASHCOVE WILL OWN 4.9% OF COMBINED ENTITY, AT CLOSING OF DEAL; 20/03/2018 – LONG BLOCKCHAIN – RAMY SOLIMAN, CEO OF STATER BLOCKCHAIN, APPOINTED AS A DIRECTOR OF LONG BLOCKCHAIN; 23/03/2018 – Long Blockchain Corp. Announces Minority Investment in TSLC, a Singapore-Based Financial Technology Company with a Strategic Ownership Position in CASHe; 30/03/2018 – TSLC PTE LTD REPORTS 17.0 PCT STAKE IN LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP AS OF MARCH 21 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Long Blockchain Corp. Announces Minority Investment in Stater Blockchain, UK-focused Developer of Blockchain Solutions for the; 15/03/2018 – LONG BLOCKCHAIN – CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS OF HASHCOVE CAN INCREASE THEIR OWNERSHIP TO 17.1% OF COMBINED ENTITY BASED ON CERTAIN MILESTONES; 02/04/2018 – STATER BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED REPORTS 8.5 PCT STAKE IN LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP AS OF MARCH 19, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP – CO’S PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED LETTER-OF-INTENT WITH STATER TERMINATED ON MARCH 17, 2018; 15/03/2018 – LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP – UPON CLOSING, HASHCOVE WILL BECOME A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 916.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Asset Management Inc acquired 11,001 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Cypress Asset Management Inc holds 12,201 shares with $2.32M value, up from 1,200 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $125.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.03M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen still has no magic pill to solve its zero-growth problem; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO TO AMGEN; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – ALL OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company

Among 10 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Amgen Inc has $24000 highest and $19800 lowest target. $214.60’s average target is 2.87% above currents $208.62 stock price. Amgen Inc had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral” on Monday, August 19. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 16. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12 with “Market Perform”. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 23. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. BMO Capital Markets maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Tuesday, August 27. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $24000 target. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 6,207 shares to 46,009 valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 2,525 shares and now owns 60,340 shares. General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) was reduced too.

Long Blockchain Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes iced tea in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.82 million. The firm offers ready-to-drink iced tea under the Long Island Iced Tea brand. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides lemonade under the The Original Long Island brand name.

