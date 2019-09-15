Cypress Asset Management Has Lowered United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $786,630 as Share Price Declined; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Share Value Declined, Cadence Bank Na Has Decreased Its Holding

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 15.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 6,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 32,180 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19 million, down from 38,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 9.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 1,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 14,905 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97 million, down from 16,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $182.19. About 1.70M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Norfolk Southern -5% after earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Norfolk Southern: Great Company, Expensive Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern declares $0.94 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Norfolk Southern’s Stock Price Grew 2.5x Over The Last 3 Years – Forbes” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 16.50 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why United Technologies Shares Gained 10.6% in April – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bill Ackman Comments on United Technologies Corp – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 17.17 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

