Cypress Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Xilinx (XLNX) as Stock Price Declined; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Wms Partners Has Cut Stake by $435,837

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 3,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 32,248 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23 million, down from 35,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $134.9. About 3.78M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 29.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 5,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 24,285 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86 million, up from 18,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.83% or $7.07 during the last trading session, reaching $96.55. About 7.62M shares traded or 154.72% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp reported 37,850 shares stake. Moreover, Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 20,162 shares. 5,868 are held by Paloma Prtnrs. Cordasco Financial Network holds 80 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.11% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). World Asset owns 18,162 shares. Citigroup reported 198,111 shares stake. Scotia reported 3,803 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 12,212 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 155 shares. Counsel Incorporated invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Blair William Il, Illinois-based fund reported 67,338 shares. Hanseatic Management Inc stated it has 6,812 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.09% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 447,111 are owned by California Employees Retirement Systems.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $292.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,696 shares to 34,413 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,202 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.48 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $406.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 15,369 shares to 99,102 shares, valued at $8.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).