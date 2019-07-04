Cypress Asset Management Has Lifted Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $2.08 Million; Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Holding Held by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 217,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.77 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.99M, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 748,346 shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 20.12% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.55% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 916.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 11,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,201 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $188.58. About 1.93 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 27/04/2018 – Bolder BioTechnology Announces Positive Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BBT-015, a Long-Acting G-CSF Analog, in Healthy; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines; 29/03/2018 – FDA Granted the Approval of Blincyto to Amgen Inc; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN: EC APPROVES REPATHA TO PREVENT HEART ATTACK, STROKE; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN SAYS PRELIMINARY PRORATION FACTOR ABOUT 95.9%; 08/03/2018 – Amgen Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 208,608 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc reported 1.59% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Hl Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company, Kentucky-based fund reported 31,690 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 54,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Regent Investment Mgmt Lc owns 5,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 736,553 shares. State Street holds 10.90M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks has 25,102 shares. Moreover, Nordea Invest has 0.01% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Proffitt And Goodson has 1,870 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 1,009 shares or 0% of the stock. First Quadrant LP Ca, California-based fund reported 3,946 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 5.99M shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Petrus Tru Com Lta has invested 0.04% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). The California-based Valueact Holdg Lp has invested 15.54% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (NYSE:KOP) by 26,969 shares to 19,496 shares, valued at $507,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFG) by 159,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 795,032 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Hydraulics Corp (NASDAQ:SNHY).

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seagate (STX) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on February 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Everything You Need to Know About Seagate’s Giant Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Seagate: Now Is Not The Time – Seeking Alpha” on December 28, 2018. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Seagate Technology vs. Western Digital Corporation – Motley Fool” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Seagate: Take Caution Ahead Of Memory Downturn – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99.91 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sns Fin Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,107 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.3% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2.25 million shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.11% or 49,728 shares. Colony Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 112,848 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Van Eck Associates invested 0.2% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Lipe Dalton holds 0.05% or 366 shares in its portfolio. Logan Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 59,990 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Notis has invested 1.1% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Sheets Smith Wealth has 4,823 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 17,158 shares. Apriem Advisors holds 0.13% or 2,519 shares. Ashfield Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 60,087 shares. Hexavest accumulated 0.41% or 170,341 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Com invested in 0.14% or 20,450 shares. Wealthquest Corp invested in 0.53% or 7,348 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,525 shares to 60,340 shares, valued at $11.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,009 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.