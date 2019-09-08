Cypress Asset Management Has Increased Clorox Co Del (CLX) Position by $461,600; As Cdw Com Com (CDW) Stock Value Rose, Groesbeck Investment Management Has Lowered Stake

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 64.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 2,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 7,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 4,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $162.04. About 846,815 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expects to Fund Nutranext Acquisition Through Combination of Available Cash and Debt Financing; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Had Seen FY18 EPS $6.17-$6.37; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Clorox: $2B Repurchase Program Replaces Current $750M Program; 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Cuts FY18 View To EPS $6.15-EPS $6.30; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Cdw Corp Com Com (CDW) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 11,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 48,700 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, down from 59,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cdw Corp Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $118.39. About 535,101 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CDW (CDW) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CDW Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CDW Corporation (CDW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CDW Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.50 EPS, up 5.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CDW’s profit will be $211.63M for 19.73 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Clorox Earnings Dragged Down by Trash and Charcoal – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Red in the 1st Trading Day of September – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much is The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Clorox Co (CLX) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

