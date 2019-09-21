Cypress Asset Management Has Decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding as Valuation Rose; As Chemed (CHE) Valuation Rose, Smith Asset Management Group LP Raised Holding

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Chemed Corp (CHE) by 594.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 26,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% . The hedge fund held 30,757 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.10M, up from 4,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Chemed Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $426.32. About 96,598 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Net $45M; 19/04/2018 – Roto-Rooter Owner Chemed Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS COLLABORATION EXPERTISE TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD NATIONAL SUMMIT; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q SERVICE REV. $439.2M, EST. $419.3M; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Rev $439.2M; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED CORP CHE.N – COMPANY HAS REITERATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 13/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI BUSINESS OF HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 3,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 81,920 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.16 million, down from 85,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 21.88 million shares traded or 83.93% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan chief paid 364 times more than his typical worker; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRFS.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26.30 FROM $25; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan pushes ECB rate hike forecast to June 2019 after PMI fall; 25/04/2018 – DEALTALK-Brazilian bank IPO tests disruption potential of fintech firms; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact Following The Administrator Change For 1 Jpmorgan Chase Transaction; 21/03/2018 – JPM Chief Executive Dimon Pay Ratio Among the Highest of Big U.S. Banks; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chief James Dimon Likes the Bank’s Growth Prospects, Despite Risks; 16/05/2018 – Alarm.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Seeks Majority Stake in China Fund Management Venture

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westfield Mgmt Lp invested in 0.05% or 65,010 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Fund reported 67,651 shares. Markston Int Llc holds 153,110 shares. New England Inv And Retirement Grp holds 6,695 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.54% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). California State Teachers Retirement invested in 1.28% or 5.80M shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Inc Ca reported 64,670 shares stake. Gladius Cap Mngmt Lp holds 7,612 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Rhenman And Asset Ab owns 2,472 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling, a New York-based fund reported 112,357 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Lc has 2.68% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Goelzer Investment Management Incorporated reported 50,772 shares. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada Incorporated has 1.88% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Guardian Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 100,999 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Lc stated it has 1.75% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.28 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $292.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 346 shares to 4,104 shares, valued at $7.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $2.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 98,928 shares to 871,413 shares, valued at $61.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,799 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $206,430 activity.