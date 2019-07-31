Cypress Asset Management Has Decreased Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding as Share Price Rose; Open Text (OTEX) Shareholder Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Trimmed Its Position by $2.18 Million as Share Value Rose

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 3,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,634 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, down from 32,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $123.13. About 4.69 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 57,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,664 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.22M, down from 558,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.62. About 511,048 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.80 EPS, up 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 17.10 P/E if the $1.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.50% EPS growth.

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 60.87% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.23 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $99.71M for 28.80 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.04% EPS growth.

