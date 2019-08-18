Cypress Asset Management Has Decreased By $326,652 Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position; Harris Associates LP Lowered Citigroup (C) Holding By $3.13 Million

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 7.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 1,956 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Cypress Asset Management Inc holds 25,545 shares with $4.27 million value, down from 27,501 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $117.13B valuation. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 2.17 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION

Harris Associates LP decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 0.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harris Associates LP sold 50,534 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Harris Associates LP holds 37.50M shares with $2.33B value, down from 37.55M last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $143.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.45M shares traded or 20.76% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP UK GENDER PAY GAP WIDENS TO 67% FOR BONUSES ON AVG; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Issuer Rating To Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland Ag; 22/05/2018 – MXN SEEN AT 18.90 VS USD AT END OF 2018: CITI SURVEY; 05/04/2018 – CHEMCHINA’S SYNGENTA CNNCC.UL SAYS HAS MANDATED BNP PARIBAS, CITI, CREDIT SUISSE AND HSBC TO ARRANGE A SERIES OF FIXED INCOME INVESTOR MEETINGS STARTING ON APRIL 9, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital, Tier 1 Cap Ratio Substantially Unaffected by Redemption; 06/03/2018 – CITI INVESTMENT BANKING REVENUE MAY BE `DOWN A BIT’ THIS QTR; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – UNDER NEW FIREARMS POLICY, WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS OR PARTNERS TO ADHERE TO SOME “BEST PRACTICES”; 18/05/2018 – Citi Back in Growth Mode in Brazil as It Leaves Retail Behind; 16/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 4.5% in 2018, Citi Leads

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited has invested 0.37% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Captrust Advsr holds 37,495 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 1.43 million shares. California-based First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Homrich And Berg owns 5,651 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Stieven Cap Advisors LP reported 350,200 shares stake. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company holds 0.26% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 126,471 shares. Waddell & Reed Finance holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4.50 million shares. Fil Limited has invested 0.58% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Co accumulated 74,412 shares. Gam Hldg Ag owns 70,817 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Tctc Ltd Co has 19,030 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 124,357 were accumulated by Davidson Invest. Invesco Ltd holds 0.79% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 37.65M shares. Colrain Capital Ltd Llc reported 65,481 shares or 4.78% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.97 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Debate: Secured Vs. Unsecured Credit Card – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Harris Associates LP increased Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) stake by 6.85M shares to 32.15 million valued at $801.06 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) stake by 8,950 shares and now owns 57,465 shares. National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $73 lowest target. $83.83’s average target is 32.06% above currents $63.48 stock price. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, February 22. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Oppenheimer maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Corporation stated it has 186,701 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 61,263 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0.45% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 9,450 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 135,000 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability holds 0.27% or 9,160 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Linscomb & Williams has 0.1% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 7,349 shares. Smith Moore And, a Missouri-based fund reported 11,515 shares. Cohen Capital Mgmt invested in 25,846 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Bright Rock Mgmt Limited Liability holds 2.99% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 53,500 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation invested in 0.25% or 51,797 shares. Trust Department Mb Bank N A reported 1.56% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 16,468 shares. Stonebridge Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.17% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 2,850 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd invested in 19,658 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.35% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “International Competition And Trade Uncertainty Weigh On US Rail Volumes For Grain – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific: Hats Off – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 9.99% above currents $166.25 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 13 to “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 8 with “Underweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, April 4. Deutsche Bank maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Wednesday, June 12 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”.