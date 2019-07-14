Cypress Asset Management Has Cut Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stake by $482,976; Tobam Position in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Has Upped by $3.22 Million

Tobam increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 91,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.51M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.85 million, up from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 4.16 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 3,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,316 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 39,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $108.29. About 7.21M shares traded or 57.05% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 10/05/2018 – Lilly to buy Armo Biosciences for $1.6 bln; 03/05/2018 – ELI LILLY CANADA SAYS HUMALOG JUNIOR KWIKPEN IS APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA AND NOW AVAILABLE TO CANADIANS WITH DIABETES; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 5-Yes 10-No on whether the benefit-risk profile adequate to support approval of baricitinib 4 mg; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises EPS Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S: STABLE OUTLOOK FOR GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS, M&A EVENT RISK IS RISING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd holds 8 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Limited Com holds 0% or 6,589 shares in its portfolio. Old Bankshares In holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 6,600 shares. Semper Augustus Grp Ltd Liability Co owns 174,526 shares for 3.84% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). First Hawaiian National Bank stated it has 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Pettee Inc has invested 0.54% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 53,708 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Co holds 0.34% or 14,220 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Co reported 5.38 million shares. Valley National Advisers Inc holds 50 shares. Bancshares reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Strs Ohio accumulated 0.25% or 1.55M shares. Pggm accumulated 0.17% or 943,360 shares. Moreover, Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.08% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 126,993 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $179,183 activity. Palmer Thomas Ronald also sold $42,663 worth of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) shares.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) by 249,648 shares to 36,088 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 30,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 640,547 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Barrick, Newmont launch Nevada Gold Mines – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barrick Confirms Media Reports Of Interest In Newmont Mining – Benzinga” published on February 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newmont Mining: Key Takeaways From The Third-Quarter 2018 Results – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Barrick gives up plans to acquire Newmont, will form Nevada JV instead – MINING.com” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GT Gold Announces a C$17.6 Million Financing and Strategic Investment by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for Exploration at the Tatogga Property – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Drugs Under FDA Review With Blockbuster Potential – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Lilly (LLY) Announces NEJM Publishes Positive Phase 3 Data for Emgality in Episodic Cluster Headache – StreetInsider.com” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Eli Lilly (LLY) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 07/11: (IMUX) (OMER) (DVAX) (CI) (CVS) (WW) (SNSS) (BBBY) (FAST) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 18.42 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab accumulated 673,238 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 197,176 shares. Franklin Res holds 8.22M shares. Payden Rygel has invested 2.11% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Amica Retiree Tru reported 2,683 shares. Chatham Gp invested in 4,490 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.16% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). First City Capital Mngmt invested in 19,577 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De accumulated 10.53 million shares. City Holdings accumulated 1.29% or 35,325 shares. De Burlo Grp Inc reported 68,414 shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Ht Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.25% or 4,376 shares. 2,500 are held by Hedeker Wealth Limited. Private Ocean holds 1,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).