Cypress Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding in General Electric Co (GE) as Stock Rose; Macom Technology Solutions Hld (MTSI) Stake Lifted by White Pine Capital Llc

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Macom Technology Solutions Hld (MTSI) by 177.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 35,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.37% . The institutional investor held 55,505 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $927,000, up from 19,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Macom Technology Solutions Hld for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.86% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.96. About 667,061 shares traded. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has declined 7.97% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSI News: 01/05/2018 – MACOM Technology 2Q Rev $150.4M; 06/03/2018 – MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMICs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 02/05/2018 – MACOM EXTENDS REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 29/03/2018 – MACOM’s Innovative 12G-SDI Product and Technology Solutions to Enhance the Future of UHD; 09/05/2018 – MACOM REPORTS ADDED EXTENSION OF REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 22/04/2018 – DJ MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTSI); 01/05/2018 – MACOM Technology Sees 3Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 15c; 09/05/2018 – Macom at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – MACOM to Drive Cloud Data Centers and 5G Optical Connectivity with L-PIC™-Enabled Solutions for CWDM4; 09/05/2018 – MACOM Announces Additional Extension of Revolving Credit Facility

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 28.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 65,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 166,292 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 231,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 128.64 million shares traded or 99.06% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 24/04/2018 – SULZER AG SUN.S – SULZER INDIA HAS BEEN CONTRACTED TO SUPPLY 21 BARREL-TYPE BOILER FEED PUMP SETS FOR GE POWER INDIA LIMITED; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 21/05/2018 – GE SAYS DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $11.1B; 09/05/2018 – Peterboro Examnr: General Electric Peterborough workers told Peterborough motors plant won’t close until Nov. 30; 22/03/2018 – GE Selects UnitedLex to Optimize the Delivery of Global Legal Services; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES `ROBUST’ EARNINGS GROWTH AT BAKER HUGHES; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS THIS ENGINE MAY HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO PROPOSED FAA AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 22/05/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-General Electric plans to double sourcing from India – Financial Express

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 2,885 shares to 7,365 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lbmc Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc reported 128,906 shares stake. Hartford Investment Mngmt has 1.09M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Round Table Svcs Limited Liability owns 0.06% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 17,260 shares. Lincoln Cap Ltd Co accumulated 50,086 shares or 0.24% of the stock. California-based Cove Street Limited Liability Company has invested 0.45% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Franklin Street Nc has invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Barry Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,132 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wheatland Advsrs holds 0.76% or 99,400 shares in its portfolio. Rockland holds 0.33% or 314,815 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 13.06 million shares. Duncker Streett has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Amalgamated Retail Bank stated it has 1.10M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.96 million activity. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Strazik Scott. The insider Cox L Kevin bought $994,752. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. The insider Timko Thomas S bought $88,300. $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), Square (NYSE:SQ) – Carter Worth’s Long And Short Picks Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “What Do Investors Like Best About GE Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GE: Uncertainty Remains a Huge Concern – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks: Walmart, Alibaba Surge in Premarket; GE, Canopy Growth Fall – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “GE’s stock sinks on heavy volume a day after announcing earnings, CFO departure – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Napco Security Technologies In (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 28,550 shares to 117,755 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 3,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,580 shares, and cut its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold MTSI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 44.75 million shares or 2.89% less from 46.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Capital Management invested 0.01% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Parametric Associate Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 12,165 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.55M are owned by D E Shaw And Inc. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 640,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Llc invested in 1.55M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 13,964 shares. Raymond James & invested in 0% or 10,488 shares. Blackrock reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 18 shares in its portfolio. 41,261 were accumulated by Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp. Endurance Wealth Inc has 54 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Patten And Patten Tn holds 32,509 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 235,430 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.33 million activity.