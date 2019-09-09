Cypress Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Stock Declined; Zions Bancorporation N A (ZIONW) Shareholder Css Boosted Its Holding by $557,160

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 6,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 42,109 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, down from 48,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 10.42M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 08/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Longstanding Commitment to Women’s Economic Empowerment; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery CDU may be shut 1-2 weeks; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS UP TO 4 WELLS PLANNED IN 2018 – 2019 IN BRAZIL; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.75 billion for 19.49 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Retail Bank Division holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 288,613 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd reported 1,110 shares. New York-based Stone Run Ltd Company has invested 0.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wesbanco Fincl Bank Inc holds 675,600 shares. Advisory reported 188,982 shares. Inr Advisory Svcs Limited Com reported 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Qci Asset Inc accumulated 247,704 shares or 1.97% of the stock. Moreover, Jane Street Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Roundview Cap Ltd Com has 0.96% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 49,921 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Com reported 5,016 shares stake. Tru Department Mb National Bank N A accumulated 28,041 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt invested in 0.28% or 24,266 shares. Delta Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 2.92% or 56,030 shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 72,021 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated reported 0.52% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11,001 shares to 12,201 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

