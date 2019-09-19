Cypress Asset Management Has Cut Chevron New (CVX) Holding By $716,720; Shorts at Vascular Biogenics LTD. – Ordinary Shares (VBLT) Lowered By 12.28%

Vascular Biogenics LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:VBLT) had a decrease of 12.28% in short interest. VBLT’s SI was 111,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 12.28% from 127,000 shares previously. With 90,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Vascular Biogenics LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s short sellers to cover VBLT’s short positions. The SI to Vascular Biogenics LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.52%. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.27. About 1,100 shares traded. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) has declined 32.31% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.31% the S&P500. Some Historical VBLT News: 13/04/2018 – Bluegrass Vascular Welcomes First Reporting Standards For Thoracic Central Vein Obstruction; 27/03/2018 – SAHAJANAND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CORDIS, CARDINAL HEALTH’S INTERVENTIONAL VASCULAR BUSINESS; 15/03/2018 – VBL THERAPEUTICS – EXPECT CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM BANK DEPOSITS TO FUND OPER EXPENSES, CAPEX REQUIREMENTS THROUGH 2020; 03/05/2018 – INTACT VASCULAR ANNOUNCES ENROLLMENT COMPLETION OF THE TACK OPTIMIZED BALLOON ANGIOPLASTY lll (TOBA lll) CLINICAL TRIAL; 08/03/2018 – VASCULAR BIOGENICS LTD – BELIEVE THAT VB-111 MAY STILL HOLD PROMISE FOR OTHER INDICATIONS CO CURRENTLY OR MAY STUDY IN FUTURE; 28/03/2018 – Vascular lnsights® Announces New Chief Financial Officer; 24/05/2018 – Vance Street Capital Completes Sale of Fermatex Vascular Technologies to Spectrum Plastics Group; 17/04/2018 – Velano Vascular Named 2018’s Gold Edison Award™ Winner; 09/03/2018 – Non-Vascular Stents – Market Analysis and Forecast | Technavio; 16/04/2018 – Vascular Biogenics: Bi-Specific Antibody Is Taking Advantage of Tumor-Specificity to Induce Killing of Tumor Cells

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 19.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 5,780 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Cypress Asset Management Inc holds 23,854 shares with $2.97M value, down from 29,634 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $235.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $123.94. About 736,862 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 5,478 shares to 24,285 valued at $2.86M in 2019Q2. It also upped Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 9,900 shares and now owns 25,200 shares. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Georgia-based Marco Invest Management Limited Com has invested 0.23% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Court Place Advsr Ltd Llc, Maryland-based fund reported 8,466 shares. 3,331 were accumulated by Lathrop Inv Mngmt. Brookstone Mgmt accumulated 22,436 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Colony Limited Liability Corporation holds 199,785 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Girard Limited holds 27,290 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Barton Invest Mgmt reported 3,124 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,950 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 1.16% or 13,138 shares in its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 827 shares. Moreover, Viking Fund Limited Liability Corporation has 1.8% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lvm Management Ltd Mi holds 0.69% or 24,198 shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.54% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Regions Corporation stated it has 1.05 million shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 55,467 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $146.20’s average target is 17.96% above currents $123.94 stock price. Chevron Corp had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12. As per Monday, May 13, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Societe Generale. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, May 16. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity. Another trade for 4,250 shares valued at $502,074 was bought by REED DEBRA L.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.39 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.