Cypress Asset Management Has Boosted Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $971,700 as Stock Declined; As Eog Res (EOG) Market Valuation Declined, Franklin Resources Boosted Stake by $14.20 Million

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 203.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 6,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,175 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 3,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $154.58. About 3.94 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 149,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.95 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281.03M, up from 2.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $88.57. About 5.10 million shares traded or 41.54% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Registered Investment Advisor Inc has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 210 shares in its portfolio. Pictet North America Advsr Sa has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Adams Natural Resources Fund Incorporated has invested 4.54% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Riverpark Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.28% or 58,771 shares. 29,289 were reported by Bridgewater Assoc Lp. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp accumulated 7,938 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd owns 6,258 shares. Middleton & Comm Ma has invested 0.46% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 3,902 are held by Notis. Ellington Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 21,700 shares. Tdam Usa holds 4,103 shares. U S reported 1,496 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc has invested 0.14% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $235,851 activity.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 365,285 shares to 3.63 million shares, valued at $895.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 113,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,146 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 41 sales for $35.98 million activity. $29,214 worth of stock was sold by Conway Craig on Tuesday, January 15. Harris Parker sold $946,046 worth of stock or 6,331 shares. On Thursday, January 17 Roos John Victor sold $16,944 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 114 shares. BLOCK KEITH had sold 5,000 shares worth $735,149. The insider Weaver Amy E sold $68,011. The insider Benioff Marc sold 10,000 shares worth $1.56M.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,744 shares to 35,316 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,865 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).