Cypress Asset Management Has Boosted By $1.26 Million Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position; Scholar Rock Holding (SRRK) SI Increased By 0.48%

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 237.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Asset Management Inc acquired 5,120 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Cypress Asset Management Inc holds 7,280 shares with $1.80M value, up from 2,160 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $218.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.38 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) had an increase of 0.48% in short interest. SRRK’s SI was 1.64 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.48% from 1.63M shares previously. With 131,000 avg volume, 13 days are for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s short sellers to cover SRRK’s short positions. The SI to Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s float is 11.3%. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 56,654 shares traded. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) has declined 21.72% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SRRK News: 31/05/2018 Scholar Rock Announces Completion of Dosing of First Cohort in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of SRK-015

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company has market cap of $314.31 million. The firm is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 15.95% above currents $234 stock price. UnitedHealth had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of UNH in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $247 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Morgan Stanley maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $285 target. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James.

