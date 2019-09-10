Cypress Asset Management Decreased Its General Electric Co (GE) Position by $586,746; Share Value Rose; Peloton Wealth Strategists Lowered Its Position in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) as Share Value Rose

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 28.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 65,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 166,292 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 231,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 49.15M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 09/04/2018 – CAFC: OLEKSY v. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2225 – 2018-04-09; 20/04/2018 – General Electric earnings beat, but revenue falls short; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: On Track to Exceed Cost Reduction Goal of $2B in 2018; 04/04/2018 – GE’s Advanced Gas Path Upgrades Generate $775 M in Total Customer Value Annually; 13/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – AS RESULT OF ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD, PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RETAINED EARNINGS AS OF JAN. 1, 2016 DECREASED BY $4,243 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corporation Receives GE Healthcare Life Sciences 2017 Distinguished Partner Award for Exceptional Applie; 25/04/2018 – FTC: 20181052: The Veritas Capital Fund VI, L.P.; General Electric Company; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 25/04/2018 – GE Gets Reality Check After Moody’s Lowers Credit-Rating Outlook (Video)

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) by 21.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 8,600 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 10,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $166.12. About 3.20M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00 million was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. $994,752 worth of stock was bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. The insider Seidman Leslie bought $50,700. The insider Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.07B for 17.23 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Trust reported 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bluestein R H And owns 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 10,020 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 50,000 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability invested in 15.01M shares. Bragg Advsr owns 229,720 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Alps Advsr owns 215,140 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 30,977 were accumulated by Ca. Harris Assoc Ltd Partnership stated it has 86.69M shares. Tower Ltd Co (Trc) holds 0.17% or 282,233 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Guardian Tru Co holds 2.46M shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Lc accumulated 3,189 shares. Capital Inv Advsrs Llc holds 144,626 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Howe Rusling invested 0.14% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Holt Cap Advsrs Ltd Dba Holt Cap Prns LP has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,120 shares to 7,280 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1,370 shares to 9,495 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bk. Of Amer. Conv. Pfd. by 250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc reported 9,437 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ghp Inv Advsrs Incorporated invested in 1,393 shares. Dodge & Cox reported 4.17 million shares. Aviance Cap Prns Ltd Liability reported 4,052 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 2.08% stake. Clenar Muke Llc invested 0.32% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lodestar Counsel Lc Il has invested 2.58% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). National Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd invested in 5,877 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 15,778 shares. Todd Asset Management Lc has 0.83% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 175,651 shares. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Tru holds 13,700 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.32% or 163,179 shares. Mcf Advisors holds 1,097 shares. Navellier Associate has 0.51% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.68 billion for 17.09 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.