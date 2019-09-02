Cypress Asset Management Decreased Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding by $401,145 as Share Value Declined; Big Lots (BIG) Market Value Declined While Snow Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 8,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 15,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $730,000, down from 23,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 8.13M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers profit tops Street view, raises 2018 forecast; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaint; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 64,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.42% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.98 million, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $835.16M market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $22.75. About 11.15 million shares traded or 698.55% up from the average. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 17/04/2018 – Big Lots Searching For New CEO After David Campisi Announces Retirement — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots CEO David Campisi Retires From Retailer; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FORECASTING FISCAL 2018 INCOME IN THE RANGE OF $4.75 TO $4.95 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Big Lots Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIG); 17/04/2018 – Big Lots Initiates Formal Search Process to Identify Permanent Successor CEO; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots To Return About 30% of Tax-Reform Benefit to Holders; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS SAYS BOARD CONDUCTING SEARCH FOR SUCCESSOR; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Adj EPS $2.57; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SEES 1Q EPS $1.15 TO $1.22; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS 4Q ADJ EPS $2.57, EST. $2.47

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Shares for $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.74B for 11.45 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 283 shares to 3,758 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 892,158 shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $36.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings on December, 6. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Big Lots, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -137.74% negative EPS growth.